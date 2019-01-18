A.M. Best assigns Fortegra subsidiary FEIC Ltd. a Financial Strength Rating of A-

Fortegra Financial Corporation ("Fortegra"), a leading international specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. ("Tiptree"), today announces that Malta-based Fortegra Europe Insurance Company Limited (FEIC Ltd.) has received an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). FEIC Ltd. also received an initial Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of A- with the outlook assigned to both ratings listed as stable by the global rating agency.

"We are proud to have yet another subsidiary earn an Excellent A.M. Best rating," said Fortegra Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer Sanjay Vara. "A.M. Best is the world's preeminent authority on insurance ratings, and this A- rating is a reflection of our financial strength and stability."

Headquartered in Malta, FEIC Ltd. was established in 2018 to write warranty and specialty motor insurance in several European markets.

For details on FEIC Ltd.'s initial ratings, see A.M. Best's official announcement. To learn more about Fortegra products and services, visit fortegra.com.

About Fortegra

Fortegra Financial Corporation (a Tiptree Inc. company) and its subsidiaries comprise a single-source insurance services provider that offers a range of consumer protection options including warranty solutions, credit insurance, and specialty underwriting programs. Delivering multifaceted coverage with an unmatched service experience for domestic and international partners and their customers, Fortegra solves immediate, everyday needs, empowering consumers to worry less and Experience More.

