Young Living Essential Oils Welcomes Wayne Moorehead as Executive Vice President of Marketing

Young Living's New EVP of Marketing Will Ensure Brand Consistently Reflects YL's Vision, Mission, and Purpose

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Young Living Essential Oils , the world leader in essential oils, announced today that it has hired Wayne Moorehead as Executive Vice President (EVP) of Marketing. Wayne joins the Young Living executive management team with extensive experience in marketing and brand strategy and will help fuel Young Living's continued success as a leading health and wellness brand.

"Wayne joins Young Living with proven expertise in marketing strategy and brand positioning through his extensive experience in the retail and direct sales industries. He will be instrumental in our ongoing commitment to brand development and marketing strategy enhancements to help us execute on our 5×5 Pledge," said Jared Turner, Young Living President and Chief Operating Officer. "As the newest member of the Young Living executive team, Wayne is charged with magnifying our position as the world leader in essential oils by overseeing marketing strategies to bring Young Living Essential Oils into every home in the world."

Prior to joining Young Living, Wayne applied his expertise and passion for branding to help various companies define, communicate, and activate their brands. His previous experience includes roles as CMO for a large, publicly traded natural supplement company, as well as CMO for an INC 500 company, where he was instrumental in building their billion-dollar brand.

Wayne has led the brand strategy practice at a New York creative agency and Salt Lake City-based agency, where he worked with many iconic brands, including Johnson & Johnson, Fender, Whole Foods, and Intel. Most recently Wayne served as chief brand officer at one of the fastest-growing digitally native vertical brands (DNVB). He holds an MBA from the Marriott School of Business.

"I am very excited to join such an amazing, purpose-driven company," said Wayne. "Young Living's people and products have fueled incredible growth and firmly established it as a leading wellness brand. I look forward to being part of Young Living's exciting future."

About Young Living Essential Oils

Young Living Essential Oils, LC, based in Lehi, Utah, is the world leader in essential oils, offering the highest quality oil-infused products available. Young Living takes its industry leadership seriously, setting the standard with its proprietary Seed to Seal quality commitment, which involves three critical pillars: Sourcing, Science and Standards. These guiding principles help Young Living protect the planet and provide pure, authentic products that its members can feel confident about using and sharing with friends and family. Young Living's products-which all come from corporate-owned farms, partner farms, and Seed to Seal-certified suppliers-not only support a healthy lifestyle, but also provide opportunities for over five million global members to find a sense of purpose and whole-life wellness by aligning their work with their values and passions.

