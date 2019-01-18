Hello Investor:

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) - Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEA) (FSE: L3L1) will be exhibiting at the 2019 Vancouver Resources Investment Conference on January 20-21, 2019.

We would like to invite you to meet the Belmont Resources team at Booth #301 celebrating 40+ years of being in business.

Belmont Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEA)

January 20-21, 2019 (Sunday & Monday)

Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place

Trade Booths

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Click here to Register for Free (up to January 19th, 2019) please click on:

https://cambridgehouse.com/register/76/start?promo=

ENTER PROMO CODE: "CHI" click "apply" to receive your FREE ADMISSION

The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) has been the bellwether of the junior mining market for the last twenty-five years. It is the number one source of information for investment trends and ideas, covering all aspects of the natural resource industry. The VRIC will provide current and prospective investors an opportunity to speak with management and consultants about the Company's active Kibby Basin, Nevada Lithium project. Pick up your free copy of the latest Rockstone Research Report #20.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact the office at 604-683-6648.

Sincerely,

Gary Musil,

Corporate Secretary/CFO/Director

Email: gmusil@belmontresources.com

About Belmont Resources Inc.

Belmont is an emerging resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Nevada, U.S.A.

For further information see our Website at:www.BelmontResources.com

-Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Nevadalithium/

-Twitter https://twitter.com/Belmont_Res

Belmont owns the Kibby Basin Lithium project covering 2,056 hectares (5,080 acres) in Esmeralda County, Nevada, U.S.A. The Kibby Basin property is located 65 km north of Clayton Valley, Nevada the location of the only US Lithium producer. MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG) has currently earned a 25% interest in the Kibby project and has the right to increase this to 50% by expending an additional $300,000 and become the operator.

In 50/50 ownership with International Montoro Resources Inc., Belmont has acquired and is exploring joint venture opportunities for its significant Uranium properties (Crackingstone -982 ha) in the Uranium City District in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James H. Place"

James (Jim) H. Place,

CEO/President/Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.