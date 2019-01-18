WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2019 / Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. ("Company") (CSE: PDTI, US OTC: PDTTF): Announces Private Placement

Mr. Erik Siegmund reports;

Preferred Dental Technologies Inc. announces a non-brokered unit private placement of 5,000,000 units at a price of 0.05 cent per unit for gross proceeds of up to $250,000 to be used for general working capital. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will permit the holder to acquire one additional share at a price of 0.10 cent for a period of 12 months from closing. Finder's fees may be paid. All securities purchased under the private placement will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period.

About PDTI

Preferred Dental technologies Inc. (PDTI) has been established to advance development and commercialization of various evolutionary and disruptive technologies in the dental implant industry.

