Cision PR Newswire Distribution Completes SOC 2 Type II Report

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cision (NYSE: CISN) today announced it has successfully completed a SOC 2 Type II Service Organization Control (SOC 2) examination for its PR Newswire distribution products in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Conducted by Yount, Hyde & Barbour, P.C., an independent CPA firm, the findings affirm PR Newswire distribution products meet the SOC 2 standards relative to the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria.

The SOC 2 report provides assurance to Cision PR Newswire customers that the company has designed and implemented effective security controls, as defined in the SOC 2 standards. To receive an unqualified opinion on their SOC 2 report, companies must have sufficient policies and strategies to satisfactorily protect client's data pursuant to the SOC 2 specification. SOC 2 is designed for advanced IT service providers and includes a set of criteria called Trust Principals. Those include the security of the service provider's system, the processing integrity of the system, availability of the system, the privacy of personal information that the service provider collects, retains, uses, discloses and disposes of for user entities and the confidentiality of the information that the service provider's system processes or maintains for user entities.

"As an earned media SaaS-based company, our greatest priority is the privacy and security of our platform and customers' data," said Robert Coppola, Cision Chief Information Officer. "At Cision, we are committed to continually improving our security posture to protect customer data. Our completion of the SOC 2 report demonstrates our continued commitment to meeting the highest standard of security requirements."

"The SOC 2 examination process has taken several months to complete and shows our commitment to providing customers with an independent opinion on the Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria on the company's controls relative to our distribution product offerings," said Rakesh Kumar, Cision Chief Information Security Officer & Enterprise Architect. "We are committed to being a long-term trusted partner for our customers. Our investment in best-in-class security and compliance demonstrates our serious commitment to this promise."

