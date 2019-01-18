Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2019) -PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that all management resolutions proposed in the Management Proxy Circular were approved by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held Friday January 18, 2019, including:

The number of Directors for the Company was set at three. The three members elected to the Board of Directors include: David G. Tafel, Stephen J. Wilkinson and Kenneth A. Cawkell. Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year. The Company's Stock Option Plan was ratified.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed the following officers:

Mr. David Tafel - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Jeremy Wright - Chief Financial Officer, Secretary

Mr. Stephen Wilkinson- Chairman of the Audit Committee

