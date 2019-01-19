Just a few days before the start of the World Economic Forum 2019, Davos is celebrating a world premiere: The latest ABB FIA Formula E racing car - dubbed Gen2 was transported on a train from the iconic Swiss Rhaetian Railway to Europe's highest city, where it will be an exciting eyecatcher during the coming week at the Davos Platz railway station.

From this Saturday until next Sunday, January 27, the Gen2 will be on display in a special glass case. Interested passersby can learn about the ABB FIA Formula E racing series as well as about the activities of ABB in e-mobility via an information system. With over 8,500 fast charging stations installed in 70 countries around the world, ABB is the global market leader for charging infrastructures.

ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a pioneering technology leader in power grids, electrification products, industrial automation and robotics and motion, serving customers in utilities, industry and transport infrastructure globally. Continuing a history of innovation spanning more than 130 years, ABB today is writing the future of industrial digitalization with two clear value propositions: bringing electricity from any power plant to any plug and automating industries from natural resources to finished products. As title partner in ABB Formula E, the fully electric international FIA motorsport class, ABB is pushing the boundaries of e-mobility to contribute to a sustainable future. ABB operates in more than 100 countries with about 147,000 employees. www.abb.com.

