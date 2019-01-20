FACC: FACC, a worldwide leading aerospace company in design, development and production of innovative aircraft components and systems, achieved solid sales growth in both the third quarter and the first nine months of the financial year 2018/19. Sales in the first nine months increased by 4.0% to Euro 589.2 mn. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose by 5.3% to Euro 42.2 mn in the first nine months. FACC has confirmed its outlook for the full financial year 2018/19. "The 2018/19 financial year has so far been thoroughly positive and eventful for FACC. In addition to continuing our leading-edge investment program, we are also working intensively on the implementation of new projects that will lead to growth in the years to come," said Robert Machtlinger, CEO of FACC.FACC: weekly ...

