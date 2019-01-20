Polytec: Polytec Group, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality plastic parts, with 28 sites and over 4,500 employees worldwide, achieved sales revenues of approximately Euro 637 mn. As compared to the preceding year, this constitutes a reduction of roughly 6%. Provisional EBITDA amounts to around Euro 67 mn and as opposed to the previous year is therefore some 19% lower, while the EBITDA margin stands at approximately 10.3% (2017: 12.2%). In accordance with these preliminary figures, EBIT is down by about Euro 15 mn at around Euro 40 mn and corresponds with an EBIT margin of roughly 6.2% (2017: 8.1%). The main reasons for this decline in results over the preceding year were reductions in call-offs and sales losses owing to the cut in diesel car production and the ...

