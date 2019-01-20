sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Sonntag, 20.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,63 Euro		+0,07
+0,73 %
WKN: A0JL31 ISIN: AT0000A00XX9 Ticker-Symbol: P4N 
Aktie:
Branche
Kunststoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYTEC HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
POLYTEC HOLDING AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,462
9,598
18.01.
9,48
9,57
18.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OESTERREICHISCHE POST AG32,80+2,05 %
POLYTEC HOLDING AG9,63+0,73 %