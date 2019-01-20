Speedcast Now Offers Iridium Certus(SM) Commercially to Land and Maritime Customers

Delivering a Best-in-Class Service for High-Quality Voice and Data Connections on Land and at Sea

SYDNEY, Jan. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Speedcast International Limited (ASX: SDA), the world's most trusted provider of remote communication and IT solutions, today announced that Iridium CertusSM, an advanced new multi-service platform powered by the $3 billion Iridium NEXT constellation, is now commercially available to Speedcast customers. Iridium Certus is designed to meet any customer needs from small to large applications, or low to high-speed, across maritime, IoT, land mobile, and government applications. The service brings enhanced functionality with enterprise-grade global network connectivity to the Land, Maritime, and Offshore markets.

The new Iridium Certus service simplifies satellite communications through a robust multi-service platform, where one terminal can deliver a range of services from multiple high-quality voice lines to the highest throughput L-band data connection available. Initial IP data speeds debut at up to 352 kbps, and later, through a firmware upgrade, up to 704 kbps. Eventually, the IP connection speeds will be up to 10-times faster, reaching up to 1.4Mbps and can support Streaming IP, Short Burst Data (SBD), prepaid and safety services. With Iridium Certus, customers can control costs by eliminating the need to deploy expensive infrastructure or large, expensive directional terminals that rely on geostationary satellites.

"Speedcast's mission is to bring reliable high-speed communications to our customers worldwide," said Tim Bailey, Executive Vice President, Products, Marketing and Business Development, Speedcast. "With the introduction of Iridium Certus, Speedcast is launching several unique hardware and airtime packages that bring flexibility across multiple land, maritime and offshore usage needs for all segments. Our new price packaging, combined with Speedcast's wide range of Value Added Services make Iridium Certus from Speedcast an industry-leading offering for either primary communications or as backup to our Global Ku-band VSAT. We are already seeing strong early take up on Iridium Certus from our Land, Maritime, and Offshore customers where reliable, simple-to-use mobile connectivity is critical for their business operations."

"Speedcast is a key global launch partner in our Iridium Certus strategy," said Bryan Hartin, Executive Vice President, Iridium. "As we bring the best-in-class Iridium Certus broadband service to customers, we are confident that the partnership with Speedcast will help solidify our stance as the leader in mobile satellite communications."

When paired with VSAT, Iridium Certus delivers an ideal hybrid solution that combines L-band with Speedcast's global Ku-band VSAT service. The combined service keeps operations running in the case of an outage or blockage by providing guaranteed back-up voice and data services. Iridium Certus is a key component of Speedcast Atlas, the fully-managed end-to-end service with global 24/7 technical support.

For more information on the Iridium Certus promotion, go to https://events.speedcast.com/iridium-certus.

