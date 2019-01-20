Australian Cricket Legend Greg Chappell Appointed as Chairman, Expatland Global Network

SINGAPORE, January 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Expatland Global Network has appointed Greg Chappell as its Chairman. He will work closely with founder John Marcarian to build E-Teams around the world and foster teamwork and cooperation across the emerging global network.



Greg is a former Australian cricket captain who represented Australia at international level.

Widely regarded as the pre-eminent Australian batsman of his time, Greg allied elegant stroke making to fierce concentration.

Greg is an Australian sporting icon.

Since his retirement as a player in 1984, Chappell has pursued various business and media interests as well as maintaining connections to professional cricket. He has been a selector for national and Queensland teams, a member of the Australian Cricket Board, and a coach.

The Expatland Global Network is made up of Expatland Teams ('E -Teams). Operating at a city level, they have essential local knowledge and insight. They cut through complexity and drill down to the issues that are relevant to specific locations.

John Marcarian, founder of the Expatland Global Network, says, "Greg's exceptional experience in elite sport, as a cricket test captain, national selector and coach will be hugely beneficial to our global organisation. The Expatland Global Network relies on strong teamwork, and we couldn't have hoped for a better leader of people, with an unrivalled track record of success."

Greg Chappell as Chairman, Expatland Global Network comments: "I have travelled extensively, and lived overseas for a number of years, so i appreciate the needs and challenges facing expats on the move. I believe that the Expatland Global Network addresses these issues better than any organisation that I have encountered. Therefore, the chance to join the team as Chairman is one I relish and I look forward to helping the global network to grow."

'Expatland' origins

Expatland began as a book, written in 2015 by John Marcarian, as a result of John's personal expat journey. Its focus was to help expats plan their move overseas.

E-Teams around the globe

To solve the problem of a lack of support for would-be expats, John launched the Expatland Global Network in 2018.

The Network is expanding rapidly. There are now E-Teams in Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Prague, Budapest, Hong Kong, London and Singapore, with many more to follow.

Businesses interested in joining an E-Team in their city can get in touch with Expatland: http://www.expatland.com/contact/

