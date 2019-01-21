Remote Monitoring Center in Nagasaki Works



YOKOHAMA, Japan, Jan 21, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) has established a Remote Monitoring Center (RMC) in its Nagasaki Works in Nagasaki. The RMC supports operations and maintenance (O&M) for various types of power generating equipment, including steam power plants, as well as integrated coal gasification combined cycle (IGCC), gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC), and geothermal power systems. The RMC enhances the availability and reliability of power generating facilities, while also expanding after-sales service functionality by strengthening solutions capabilities that utilize MHPS-TOMONI digital solutions. This is MHPS' fourth RMC, along with centers in Takasago (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), Orlando (Florida, USA), and Alabang (Muntinlupa, Philippines).The newly established RMC will support O&M by monitoring the overall status of power plants, focusing on the boilers and steam turbines in a steam power plant, and coal gasifiers in IGCC plants. For geothermal power plants, O&M support is expected to focus on monitoring corrosion within steam turbines of geothermal generators - as these are often placed in harsh environments that are highly susceptible to corrosion. For GTCC plants, the new RMC will monitor the bottoming cycle(1), occurring in heat recovery steam generators and steam turbines, while working in tandem with the Takasago RMC and providing O&M support for gas turbine cycles.Until now, MHPS has had three centers for monitoring thermal power facilities in Japan and overseas, the Takasago RMC established in 1999, the Orlando RMC that opened in 2001 and focused mainly on GTCC facilities in North America, the Alabang RMC, which was established in 2016 as a general service facility centered on the Southeast Asia region, and comprising a Global Service Center (GSC). Together these facilities conduct remote monitoring for more than 30,000MW(30GW) thermal power generators including over 150 gas turbines, steam turbines and boilers, providing broad O&M support.The establishment of an RMC at Nagasaki Works, built upon utilizing a wealth of operational technologies and expertise in designing and developing boilers to burn a variety of fuels with high efficiency, then combining this with digital technologies, is expected to make significant contributions to customer O&M services.Going forward, MHPS will expand applications for the MHPS-TOMONI digital solution. This will include remote monitoring and working even closer with customers to pursue optimal operations for power generating facilities that will enhance the economic efficiency and profitability of power plants, as well as contribute to the stable supply of electricity and lessening of the environmental load.(1) The cycle that generates energy using exhaust heat from the gas turbine cycle.About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.