VCB Kenya Goes Live With Corporate Banking Solution Powered by i-exceed's Appzillon

BANGALORE, India, January 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Victoria Commercial Bank (VCB), Kenya has gone live with an Appzillon-based omni-channel corporate banking solution to cater to the ever dynamic needs of their tech savvy corporate clients. VCB selected i-exceed over several other vendors due to its proven expertise in delivering digital banking solutions globally and strong technical capabilities. The application will be made available on mobile, Internet, SMS, and USSD channels.

VCB Kenya wanted a solution to address everyday needs of their clients while being future ready at the same time. Appzillon Digital Banking is a one-stop solution that makes the best use of technology to create delightful banking experiences. It leverages the technical prowess of Appzillon Digital Experience Platform, an award-winning omni-channel low-code application development platform that featured in Gartner's Magic Quadrant and Forrester's Wave reports. Appzillon Digital Banking ranked #2 in IBS Intelligence's Sales League Table 2018 and 2017 for Digital Banking Solutions.

Dr.Yogesh Pattni, CEO at VCB commented, "Since inception, we have always strived to promote a culture of client servicing through the implementation of smart solutions that have been designed based on a comprehensive understanding of our client's banking needs. We are confident that the corporate digital banking solution from i-exceed will help us in achieving our goals, expand our client base, and meet client expectations. We have used i-exceed's Appzillon solution for last four months and have seen considerable benefits in our business with usage of the solution. We are extremely pleased to be associated with i-exceed and pleasingly satisfied with the implementation approach of i-exceed and the technical functionalities of the Appzillon based product."

Joseph John, Managing Director at i-exceed commented, "This is our first omni-channel solution in Kenya and we expect this to open up further opportunities in the region. We have always dedicated our efforts into constantly evolving our product as a leading-edge digital offering that empowers our clients with future ready solutions and helps them stay ahead of the digital race."

About i-exceed

i-exceed has offices in India, USA, Singapore, and UAE. i-exceed offers comprehensive digital solutions to consumers, corporates, and bank staff. Appzillon offers omni-channel digital experiences across all devices and operating systems and enables end-users to perform simple and intuitive banking.

About VCB

VCB is a premier corporate and private Bank incorporated in 1987 that has grown over the years retaining a stable outlook. The bank is widely known for its successful relationship-based niche private banking model with a focus on corporate and high net worth clients. It is supported by a strong governance structure, robust asset quality, good capitalisation, strong liquidity, and sound profitability.