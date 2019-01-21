Klövern AB (publ): Klövern signs two rental contracts in Copenhagen

Klövern has signed a rental contract with AP Pension regarding approximately 3 500 sq.m. of office space in the recently acquired property on Amerika Plads in Copenhagen. Moving-in is expected to be on 1 April 2019.



A rental contract has also been signed with TUI Danmark regarding around 970 sq.m. of office space in the so-called Codan-house on Gammel Kongevej in Copenhagen. Moving-in is expected to be on 1 March 2019.



"We look forward to welcoming AP Pension and TUI Danmark to modern and efficient office premises. At the same time, it is gratifying that the establishment of our own locally based organization in Copenhagen now starts to generate new rental contracts."



Klövern owns seven properties in Copenhagen with a total lettable area amounting to approximately 93,000 sq.m.

For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

190121 Klövern signs two rental contracts in Copenhagen (pdf) (http://hugin.info/134084/R/2231798/877491.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Klövern AB (publ) via Globenewswire

