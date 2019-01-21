Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 January 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 18 January 2019







Guernsey, 21 January 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 14 January 2019 and 18 January 2019, as part of the previously announced second buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker), it bought back 6,934 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €6.82 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 14/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,276 6.91 8,821 CHIX 128 6.83 874 TRQX 200 6.90 1,380 Total 1,604 6.90 11,075 15/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 368 6.81 2,507 CHIX 0 - - TRQX 172 6.79 1,169 Total 540 6.81 3,675 16/01/2019 BATE 44 6.68 294 XLON 1,139 6.89 7,850 CHIX 124 6.91 857 TRQX 224 6.90 1,546 Total 1,531 6.89 10,546 17/01/2019 BATE 0 - - XLON 1,310 6.78 8,887 CHIX 130 6.80 884 TRQX 227 6.75 1,533 Total 1,667 6.78 11,304 18/01/2019 BATE 181 6.72 1,216 XLON 896 6.75 6,046 CHIX 148 6.73 995 TRQX 367 6.70 2,460 Total 1,592 6.73 10,718







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,677,530 (equal to 29.3% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,135,832, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.









ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 14 January 2019 and 18 January 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 14/01/2019 XLON 473 7.00 3,311.00 XLON 500 7.00 3,500.00 XLON 41 7.00 287.00 TRQX 200 6.90 1,380.00 CHIX 35 6.90 241.50 CHIX 64 6.90 441.60 XLON 4 6.90 27.60 XLON 15 6.78 101.70 CHIX 29 6.58 190.82 XLON 50 6.56 328.00 XLON 193 6.56 1,266.08 Total 1,604 6.90 11,075.30 15/01/2019 XLON 52 6.88 357.76 TRQX 46 6.86 315.56 XLON 316 6.80 2,148.80 TRQX 65 6.80 442.00 TRQX 52 6.74 350.48 TRQX 9 6.72 60.48 Total 540 6.81 3,675.08 16/01/2019 CHIX 99 6.96 689.04 XLON 205 6.92 1,418.60 XLON 458 6.92 3,169.36 XLON 197 6.90 1,359.30 XLON 53 6.90 365.70 TRQX 101 6.90 696.90 TRQX 97 6.90 669.30 TRQX 26 6.90 179.40 XLON 121 6.80 822.80 XLON 105 6.80 714.00 CHIX 25 6.70 167.50 BATE 44 6.68 293.92 Total 1,531 6.89 10,545.82 17/01/2019 XLON 9 6.80 61.20 TRQX 123 6.80 836.40 XLON 744 6.80 5,059.20 XLON 152 6.80 1,033.60 CHIX 130 6.80 884.00 XLON 154 6.78 1,044.12 XLON 21 6.78 142.38 XLON 91 6.76 615.16 XLON 139 6.70 931.30 TRQX 42 6.70 281.40 TRQX 62 6.70 415.40 Total 1,667 6.78 11,304.16 18/01/2019 XLON 187 6.78 1,267.86 XLON 171 6.78 1,159.38 CHIX 22 6.76 148.72 TRQX 17 6.76 114.92 XLON 188 6.74 1,267.12 XLON 184 6.72 1,236.48 BATE 181 6.72 1,216.32 CHIX 126 6.72 846.72 XLON 166 6.72 1,115.52 TRQX 77 6.70 515.90 TRQX 155 6.70 1,038.50 TRQX 4 6.70 26.80 TRQX 100 6.70 670.00 TRQX 14 6.68 93.52 Total 1,592 6.73 10,717.76



