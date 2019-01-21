Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-21 / 09:00 Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen acquires majority stake in procilon GROUP * Harald Quandt family's investment firm acquires majority stake in a leading German provider of information security and data protection solutions * Company founder Steffen Scholz remains co-shareholder; no changes to the management team * Long-term partnership to pursue growth and internationalisation Bad Homburg / Leipzig, 21 January 2019. At the end of December 2018, Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH ("HQIB") has completed the acquisition of a majority stake in procilon GROUP ("procilon"). procilon offers its customers comprehensive software solutions for the secure digital communication, identification, and storage of sensitive information. Proprietary cryptographic software applications thereby form the core of procilon's portfolio. The company's founder Steffen Scholz will remain in the company as an active shareholder, having stepped away from day-to-day operations already a couple of years ago. The management team, consisting of Torsten Rienass and Juergen Vogler, remains unchanged. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of the transaction. "Given the increasing number of cyber attacks on sensitive digital data, topics such as information security and data protection have become more relevant than ever. As a leading full-service provider in Germany, procilon is exceptionally well positioned to benefit from this trend. The current harmonisation of the European regulation unlocks further interesting growth potential," says Gregor Harald May, Managing Partner of HQIB. "Together with the existing first-rate management team and founder Steffen Scholz, we intend to accelerate procilon's growth by continuously implementing the successful business strategy and investing in complementary technologies, both organically and through platform-enhancing acquisitions." "With HQIB, procilon will take the next step in its success story," says Steffen Scholz, founder of procilon GROUP. "Together, we aim to successfully enhance our core business with focus on the public sector as well as municipal utilities, energy suppliers, and professional associations. Beyond this, we see attractive growth opportunities in new industrial applications and European countries outside of Germany. I am convinced that procilon will benefit from HQIB's entrepreneurial and long-term investment approach and the industrial network of the Harald Quandt family. I look forward to working with HQIB as shareholder to jointly develop the company into a European industry leader for digital information security." *About procilon GROUP* Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Leipzig with subsidiaries in Berlin and Dortmund, procilon GROUP advises its clients on all matters relating to information security and data protection. The company is a leading full-service provider of cryptographic software and offers a modular product portfolio for the secure digital communication, identification and storage of data. More than 1,400 companies, organisations and authorities currently trust the solutions of procilon as a reliable provider of 'IT security made in Germany' that meets the highest certified security standards. For more information: www.procilon.de. *About Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen * Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH is the principal investment firm of the family Harald Quandt joined by a small, select number of (industrial) families and partners. HQIB invests in small and medium sized companies within the German-speaking region that are leading in established and technologically sophisticated market niches with attractive growth potential. As an industrial holding company, HQIB pursues a long-term, sustainable investment approach and is not subject to any time restrictions or limited investment periods. Further information can be found at www.hq-ib.com. *Contact* Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen GmbH Christian Kaufmann Principal Am Pilgerrain 17 | D-61352 Bad Homburg v.d. Höhe M +49 151 216 555 46 ck@hq-ib.com | www.hq-ib.com procilon GROUP Andreas Liefeith Leiter Marketing & Unternehmenskommunikation Leipziger Straße 110 | D-04425 Taucha bei Leipzig T +49 34298 4878 10 presse@procilon.de | www.procilon.de End of Media Release Issuer: Harald Quandt Industriebeteiligungen 2019-01-21 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 767729 2019-01-21

