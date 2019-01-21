Spectre Announces Senior Debt Facility for B737NG Freighter Portfolio

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Spectre Cargo Solutions, through its Irish affiliate NGF Genesis Limited, has closed its first round of a long-term senior debt facility led by Erste Bank for the purpose of refinancing seven Boeing 737-700 & -800 converted freighters delivering on lease to multiple operators and managed by Spectre's NGF Genesis (Ireland).

This will be the first institutional financing of Spectre's freighter portfolio, and represents the first tranche of aircraft supporting its broader passenger-to-freighter (PTF) platform.

Spectre Cargo Solutions is a freighter-focused aircraft leasing and management company based in Austin, Texas USA. NGF Genesis Limited (Ireland) is a Spectre Cargo Solutions company.

