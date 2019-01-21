sprite-preloader
21.01.2019 | 10:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Spectre Announces Senior Debt Facility for B737NG Freighter Portfolio

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Spectre Cargo Solutions, through its Irish affiliate NGF Genesis Limited, has closed its first round of a long-term senior debt facility led by Erste Bank for the purpose of refinancing seven Boeing 737-700 & -800 converted freighters delivering on lease to multiple operators and managed by Spectre's NGF Genesis (Ireland).

Spectre Cargo Solutions - Freighter Know-How You Can Rely On

This will be the first institutional financing of Spectre's freighter portfolio, and represents the first tranche of aircraft supporting its broader passenger-to-freighter (PTF) platform.

About Spectre.Spectre Cargo Solutions is a freighter-focused aircraft leasing and management company based in Austin, Texas USA.NGF Genesis Limited (Ireland) is a Spectre Cargo Solutions company. For more information, contact Kevin Casey at +1 334 791 1076 or kcasey@spectre.aero, and visit www.spectre.aero.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/810654/Spectre_Cargo_Solutions_Freighter.jpg


© 2019 PR Newswire