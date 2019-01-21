NNIT A/S: NNIT signs agreement with SDC

Press release

NNIT signs agreement with SDC

NNIT signs agreement with SDC about operations of more than 6.000 IT workstations for the Nordic finance sector.



Copenhagen, January 21, 2019 - NNIT A/S, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, has signed a contract about handling of the IT work stations for SDC, serving banks and finance companies in the Nordic countries including Denmark.

Following to the agreement, NNIT will over the next five years handle daily operations, maintenance and support for more than 6.000 IT workstations in the Nordic finance sector. Furthermore, NNIT will handle all Citrix management according to the contract.

NNIT 's compliance legacy and solid foothold in regulated industries has become an important factor for the collaboration with SDC, explains Jacob Hahn Michelsen, Senior Vice President, NNIT:

"IT security and compliance are crucial for modern banking, who as reliable business partner for customers must comply with requirements and regulations from the supervisory authorities."



Marianne Nielsen, Director, Operations and Infrastructure Services, SDC:



"It is crucial for us to be able to offer our customers a professional and modern concept for IT-workstations. This goes for our existing customers as well as the many new Nordic customers seeking towards SDC. In NNIT we see a stable and strong partner who can deliver what we need."

SDC A/S is the parent company of the Group, whose main activities comprise development, maintenance and joint purchase of IT systems and related services for more than 120 banks in the Nordic countries. The Group is owned by its customers and users, who are made up of a large number of small and medium-sized financial institutions in Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Faroe Islands. In 2017, the group's turnover was DKK 1.4 billion.

NNIT has for the past decade served clients in the finance segment such as PFA and Danske Bank and recently.

Beyond the finance sector, NNIT A/S focuses on innovative and robust solutions to the life sciences sector internationally and to customers in the private as well as the public sector in Denmark, including operation of the third generation of the public digital infrastructure backbone, which makes Denmark one of the world's most digitized societies. NNIT A/S has more than 3.200 employees globally.

