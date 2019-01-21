The European Commission said the subsidy scheme to be adopted for the project is in line with the EU state aid rules. The 40-year old Fessenheim nuclear plant has faced several safety issues over the decades.The European Commission has given the green light to a tender mechanism the French government has conceived to enable the construction of solar plants with 300 MW of capacity at the Fessenheim nuclear power plant - the country's oldest. The commission said the project selected through the tender will receive a premium tariff under a 20-year contract, and the tender's budget is approximately ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...