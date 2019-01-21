Edison Investment Research - Industrial Support Services - Eddie Stobart Logistics: We believe Eddie Stobart Logistics' (ESL) trading statement shows that the consumer and retail sector trend for companies to outsource their logistics operations to achieve savings continues to support organic growth for the company. FY18 revenues were 3% above market expectations, while EBIT was broadly in line.ISIN: GB00BD8QVC95

