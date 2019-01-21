Today Citi was recognised as a Top 10 Employer for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people in the UK for the second consecutive year by Stonewall. "Our continued success in the Stonewall Workplace Equality Index, our additional awards and our market leading initiatives around LGBT+ inclusion are examples of how our commitment to diversity and inclusion is becoming further embedded in our culture" said Denise Cole, Head of Inclusion Diversity This year's Stonewall received over 445 entries for their benchmark ranking, making their Top 100 list increasingly relevant.

Citi received this year the highest number of recognitions than any other firm in the UK. Pride Network London was recognised by the charity as a Highly Commended Employee Network Group, after having led many important initiatives such as launching their Proud Allies programme, expanding our recruitment offerings for LGBT+ talent and running a successful EMEA mentoring programme over the last year.

Stonewall also chosen Citi to receive their first Bi-Inclusive Workplace Award. Citi has worked closely with our Pride Networks in Belfast and London to raise awareness of bi-inclusion internally and externally and is proud of receiving this important recognition.

Finally, Citi has been named a Top Trans-Inclusive Employer amongst only 14 other firms in the UK. We were pleased to officially launch our suite of Transitioning at Work Guidance documents which aim to support trans colleagues, their managers and their colleagues with transitioning at work. In addition our UK Benefits team have successfully increased the level of cover under the UK Bupa Private Medical Insurance programme to support Gender Dysphoria treatment, making us a leading firm in Financial Services to offer this level of support to trans colleagues. We believe these are important initiatives to supporting our trans employees and creating a more inclusive environment within Citi.

"I am incredibly proud of the conscious effort we have made to acknowledge the specific inclusion issues that relate to our bi and trans colleagues across the UK. To be named Stonewall's first Bi-Inclusive Employer and included in the Top Trans-Inclusive Employers - in addition to our Top 10 ranking is an honour and a great reflection on the hard work of our internal advocates and Proud Allies" added Bob Annibale, Global Head of Inclusive Finance and Community Development and global co-lead of Citi's Pride Affinity. "We promise to continue to campaign for equality for our bi, trans, lesbian and gay colleagues, clients and customers around the world."

At Citi, our employees reflect the remarkable range of perspectives of our clients across the more than 160 countries and jurisdictions where we do business a powerful advantage that combines global insights with deep local knowledge. We recognize that unique individuals, collaborative teams and inclusive leaders have far-reaching impact and are the engines of new ideas. It's our willingness to embrace the richness of our diverse teams, ideas and possibilities that drives our growth and progress.

