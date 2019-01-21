Experian data will provide a complete representation of the consumption dynamics of the Italian market

Experian, world leader in information services for marketing and for the prevention of credit and fraud risks, has partnered with Audiens, a leading technology company in data management services, with the aim of enhancing Audiens' database with insight on the Italian population.

The partnership will combine Experian's data and powerful modeling system, which is capable of analysing vast amounts of information sources into useful insight, with Audiens technology platform. This means that Experian's insight will now be available on the main Demand Side Platforms, such as AppNexus, DBM, The Trade Desk, Adform, Adobe…etc. It will help companies further refine and improve their media plan targeting and deliver more cost-effective data-driven campaigns.

"We are pleased to start a partnership with an important and international brand like Experian. Data quality is a strategic driver for campaign effectiveness, so we are happy to strengthen our offer with their data ", says Marko Maras, founder of Audiens.

"We have found a reliable platform in Audiens that opens up new channels for distributing our data and improving our offerings to all brands and their media centers", says Experian's Digital Account Director Italy, Giuseppe Scarpati.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers - we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

About Audiens

Audiens is a Customer Data Platform (CDP) that creates a persistent, unified customer database that is used to improve the performance of advertising campaigns. Data is onboarded from multiple sources (website, mobile app, CRM), normalized, and combined to create advanced audience segmentation. This structured data is then pushed to the most popular digital customer acquisition channels and marketing networks. Audiens allows companies to publish user segments privately or share them with other advertisers for data monetization.

Founded in 2014, Audiens is now part of Bango PLC and operates across Europe, US and Asia. For further information about Audiens please visit www.audiens.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005142/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Andy Bovingdon, VP New Business

andy@bango.com

+44 7766 800105