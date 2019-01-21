TTC Protocol: TTC Merapi Test Network Hardfork Successfully Completed

TTC Protocol successfully completed its hardfork. According to the TTC protocol team, TTC Protocol completed the hardfork at 3:00 am (GMT + 8) on January 17, 2019, with the block height reaching the 8,888,888th block. The upgrade iteration includes upgrading the version from 0.0.4 to 0.1.0 and supporting go1.11. The new version of the TTC protocol will add three new features, namely, supporting the operating mechanism under Master/Slave network segregation, improving the rewards mechanism for Representatives, and completing the voting mechanism among Representatives.

In general, hardforks are part of open source projects, if someone forks a project (then the project forks into two projects), and the developers develop the project independently in a different direction. Therefore, in a sense, we can understand it as an update to the software code.

The 0.10 version of the TTC Protocol hardfork will support the slave network, thus forming a refined operation mechanism under the master/slave network isolation: Specifically, TReE rewards distribution, advertisement rewards, and TTC transfer, will be recorded on the Master network, while any (social) behavior-related data will be recorded on the Slave networks.

The improved representative rewards mechanism further clarifies the rights and obligations of the system. The specifically selected representative will participate in the maintenance of the master network and slave network, and only after the block rewards from the slave network is confirmed, will the slave network gain the rewards by the master network. In addition, the master network can also reward representatives and their constituents in real time when generating slave network blocks. Therefore, to further improve the overall productivity of the TTC Protocol, incentives will be introduced to benefit those who produce more blocks. Representatives can initiate voting to change some behaviors of representative operation. The agenda can be changed by voting: 1) Adding and removing slave network, 2) The slave network and the master network are out of the block reward ratio, 3) The number of pieces from the slave network by time.

In order to keep the TTC Protocol ecosystem fair and transparent, TTC has also improved the representative voting mechanism, and the improved voting mechanism will allow the TTC Protocol to expand from the slave network by adding a more behavior-based network through voting. For each vote, the agenda and positions of the representative will be publicly disclosed in advance so that voters have a chance to redistribute their votes; In addition, the TTC team has decided to discharge part of the Gas fee for some verification operations on the super-nodes as encouragement.



TTC Protocol successfully completed the hardfork, which is of great significance to the project's development. It enables the TTC Ecosystem to truly become a complete ecosystem that shapes and safeguards its future community of DAPPs. On one hand, it shows its profound technical strength; on the other hand, it marks a new stage for the TTC Protocol project, laying a solid foundation for its long-term development.



With the industry's current crypto winter, TTC Protocol is still steadily moving forward according to plan, striving to innovate and develop new technologies, and continuously updating the community with the progress of the project. In the following month, the TTC Protocol team is working towards optimizing and creating a safer and more scalable platform. At the same time, the verification "Merapi" Test Network's fork results are also being verified to prepare for the next super node campaign.

