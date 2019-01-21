Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 18-January-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.35p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.53p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.13p INCLUDING current year revenue 368.31p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16