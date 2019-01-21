OMRON Healthcare, Inc: FocusCura subsidiary Luscii will continue as independent company with partner OMRON Healthcare to accelerate their international expansion

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luscii, the e-health application for remote monitoring developed by FocusCura, is set to continue as an independent company. Healthcare entrepreneur and FocusCura founder Daan Dohmen has acquired the majority of the shares and formed a strategic partnership with OMRON Healthcare, known among other things as the largest manufacturer of blood pressure monitors in the world. Part of this cooperation includes an investment, with which Luscii can accelerate its development further in the coming years. OMRON will also support launches in more European countries, as the two companies announced today.



Remote monitoring

With Luscii, chronically ill patients can be monitored remotely. Remote monitoring via the Luscii app, in combination with smart algorithms, warns the patient's healthcare network in the event of a deteriorating health situation. Direct contact is then made with the doctor or nurse via the app. Through this method, hospital visits, diagnostics and admissions can be prevented.

Luscii was conceived by a team at FocusCura. They were given an office in Amsterdam and space to attract technical talent from all over the world. That focus paid off. Today, Luscii is in use in almost half of all the hospitals in the Netherlands and the concept is reimbursed by 94% of insurers. "This is just the beginning," says Dohmen. "We are now active in the Netherlands, the Nordics and the UK, and we will continue until all chronic patients have access to remote monitoring in their own region."

OMRON Healthcare

The collaboration with OMRON will accelerate that ambition. OMRON's blood pressure monitors are the most widely used in scientific studies worldwide. With more than 200 million monitors in use by patients and care professionals, the manufacturer is number 1 in the field of medical remote monitoring. Dohmen: "The connection with OMRON immediately launches us in places where we can make a difference." The two companies have been working together for some time, through, among other things, the connection of OMRON equipment to the Luscii app for heart, lung and vascular measurements at home, and with the development of artificial intelligence (AI) that provides doctors, nurses and patients with treatment advice based on remote monitoring.

For OMRON, the collaboration is logical, says André van Gils, CEO of the European-American branch of the Japanese company. "Luscii is an international leader in the movement to bring hospital care to the home. We will help to expand that position and use our network, technology and knowledge to aid healthcare providers in meeting the rising demand for care. This partnership supports our mission to help realize healthy and comfortable lives for everyone, without any compromises."

Breakthrough

In European countries, efforts have been made for some time to make e-health available for chronic patients in order to prevent hospital visits and admissions. Despite that, a breakthrough is yet to be achieved. However, Luscii is one of the first digital healthcare concepts capable of bridging the important barriers in implementation. For example, Luscii successfully managed to integrate with large electronic patient records and secured reimbursement from insurers for their concept. Scientific research showed that using Luscii for specific target groups, such as patients with COPD, heart failure and resistant hypertension, can reduce hospital costs significantly and make patients feel safer.

NOTE FOR EDITORS

For more information, interview requests and visual material, please contact Jessica Juckes. Email OmronHealthcareGlobal@hotwireglobal.comPhone: +44 (0) 207 608 4683

Images).

About Luscii

Luscii has the ambition to organise chronic care with the aid of technology, so that visits and admissions to the hospital could be prevented. With Luscii's digital healthcare concept and apps for iOS, Android and web, doctors and nurses can guide their patients remotely and directly from their electronic patient record via remote monitoring and video calling, with the support of smart algorithms. Luscii was conceived by a team within FocusCura, and became an independent company at the end of 2018. Today, Luscii is reimbursed by 94% of insurers and is active in almost half of Dutch hospitals, in the Nordics and in the UK. Luscii is an Apple Mobility Partner and has a global, strategic partnership with OMRON Healthcare. More information can be found at: www.luscii.com .