Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: Advanced Oncotherapy (AVO): Important regulatory milestone: ISO approval 21-Jan-2019 / 11:15 GMT/BST *Hardman & Co: Important regulatory milestone: ISO approval* AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel proton therapy (PT) system, based on state-of-the-art technology developed originally at the CERN. Achievement of major technical milestones has boosted confidence, and the group remains on track with its strategy. AVO has integrated successfully the four types of structure that constitute the LIGHT accelerator and has recorded the proton beam at an energy of 52MeV, sufficient to treat superficial tumours. AVO has just achieved an important regulatory milestone by receiving ISO 13485 accreditation, demonstrating the company's commitment to safety and high quality, and further endorsing the team's ability to meet its objectives. Please click here for the full report: https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/important-regulatory- milestone-iso-approval/ [1]

