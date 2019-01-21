Novel System Outperforms Competing Thrombectomy Systems in First and Third Pass Revascularization Rates

Anaconda Biomed, a medical technology company developing next generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke, has announced that preliminary in vitro data on its Advanced Thrombectomy System were unveiled at the 39th ABC-WIN meeting in Val d'Isère, France. Presented by Dr. Tommy Andersson, Professor of Neurointervention, AZ Groeninge, Kortrijk, Belgium and Senior Consultant in Neurointervention, Department of Neuroradiology, Karolinska University Hospital, Stockholm, the data showed that reperfusion rates with the Advanced Thrombectomy System significantly outperformed competing mechanical thrombectomy devices at first pass and after three passes.

"Mechanical thrombectomy techniques and devices have improved significantly over the years, but limitations remain. These range from difficulties with distal blood flow arrest and clot fragmentation to no or low reperfusion at first pass," said Dr. Andersson. "In the in vitro model, with the Advanced Thrombectomy System, operators were able to overcome these challenges. Assuming these results can be replicated clinically, I believe this system has tremendous potential for fast, effective yet safe endovascular treatment of patients suffering from a major stroke."

Anaconda's Advanced Thrombectomy System consists of a delivery catheter, a unique, funnel-shaped aspiration catheter and a stent retriever. When deployed, the funnel self-expands and directly conforms to the artery diameter up to 5mm, locally arresting flow and allowing full thrombus extraction without fragmentation.

The in vitro study compared the use of the Advanced Thrombectomy System in conjunction with a stent retriever (Solitaire, Medtronic) to a balloon-guide catheter with a stent retriever (BGC Solitaire), and to an intermediate distal access catheter with a stent retriever (DAC Solitaire).

The study results demonstrated that, as compared to the other device combinations, the Advanced Thrombectomy System achieved statistically significant improvement in revascularization rates at both first and third pass. In fact, using the system, operators were able to achieve complete recanalization [Thrombolysis in Cerebral Infarction (TICI) grade of 2b/3] in 100 percent of the cases with an average of only 1.06 passes. Operators also found that the system's unique design enabled complete local flow restriction and allowed for a safe exit.

"Our mission at Anaconda is to deliver next generation technology that can dramatically accelerate and improve endovascular treatment of major ischemic stroke patients so that death and disability are reduced to the minimum," said Francois Salmon, CEO of Anaconda Biomed. "We are gratified by this preliminary in vitro data and look forward to continued study of our system."

About Anaconda Biomed

Anaconda Biomed is a medical technology company dedicated to developing next generation thrombectomy systems for the treatment of ischemic stroke. Its flagship product is the Advanced Thrombectomy System. For more information, visit https://anaconda.bio/.

