Atos launches 100% software-based high availability solution for Cloud apps

Paris, January 21, 2019 - Atos a global leader in digital transformation, today launches its new Evidian SafeKit 100% software solution to ensure high availability of enterprise business-critical services hosted in the Cloud. It is fully comprehensive and includes real-time replication, load balancing and failover all within the same one software product.

In recent years, organizations have been moving their business-critical services and infrastructure to Cloud solutions, which are cost efficient, flexible and scalable. However, for critical services, a Service Level Agreement (SLA) of 99,99%, may be not high enough.

In this context, Atos offers Evidian SafeKit, a 100% software-based solution that enables enterprises to implement business continuity for their critical services hosted in the Cloud. SafeKit provides templates for Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform that enables customers to create their first application cluster on two virtual machines in less than 10 minutes. This cluster manages computer failure issues and ensures fast application recovery.

The Evidian SafeKit 'in the Cloud' solution is:

Easy to use (plug & play) - does not require any particular expertise in the domain of high-availability

(plug & play) - does not require any particular expertise in the domain of high-availability Flexible and can be deployed in any Cloud

"Businesses need high-level performance of Cloud-based applications to ensure business continuity and plan for disaster recovery. Our Evidian SafeKit technology is clearly the right solution for customers which value simplicity and flexibility - and simply cannot afford any downtime" adds Bruno Rochat, Evidian SafeKit product line manager, high availability expert at Atos (https://atos.net/en/blog/can-business-afford-downtime).

All Atos Evidian Identity & Management applications are made highly-available via the SafeKit solution.

To learn more about Evidian SafeKit and cluster in cloud computing, click here (https://www.evidian.com/products/high-availability-software-for-application-clustering/cluster-in-cloud-computing-generic-solution-amazon-aws-microsoft-azure-google-gcp-other-clouds/)

Meet Atos high-availability experts at the International Cybersecurity Forum (FIC) (https://atos.net/en/events/fic-2019-forum-international-de-la-cybersecurite) in Lille, France, from January 22 - 23 on booth E19.

