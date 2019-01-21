Metabolon, the world leader in metabolomics, today announced that Michael Rasche joined the company as President of International Business. Michael will report to Rohan Hastie, Metabolon's President and CEO, and become a member of the corporate executive team. He will lead all of Metabolon's international business activities with a strong focus on customer and team expansion.

"We are thrilled to have Michael join the Metabolon team," said Hastie. "Michael brings a wealth of commercial and business experience across multiple areas of life sciences, from Pharma to Diagnostics and Biotech. I know he will make an immediate impact on our existing and future customers."

"I am very excited to become part of the Metabolon success story," added Rasche. "I will passionately lead our team to drive accelerated business expansion across all international markets. Our Precision Metabolomics technology is delivering biomarker discoveries, innovative diagnostic tests, and groundbreaking data in genomics and population health initiatives. The breadth of possible applications positions us uniquely in life science research."

Rasche's track record in international business expansion in Pharma, Diagnostics, and Biotech will contribute to advancing Metabolon's position as the world leader in metabolomics. He brings 28 years of experience in the healthcare and life science arena, with a particular focus on the interface between Pharma and Diagnostics. Rasche joins Metabolon from Definiens where he was Chief Commercial Officer. Prior to Definiens, Rasche was Corporate Vice President of Global Commercial Operations at Ayoxxa. He has also held leadership positions with Dako (today Agilent), Roche and Bayer Diagnostics both in Europe and the Americas across nine different countries.

About Metabolon

Metabolon is the world's leading health technology company advancing metabolomics for precision medicine and every area of life sciences research. Metabolon's Precision Metabolomics is a powerful technology for assessing health and is delivering biomarker discoveries, innovative diagnostic tests, and ground-breaking data in genomics and population health initiatives.

Almost every factor impacting the phenotype from genetics and the microbiome to disease and lifestyle exerts its influence by altering metabolite levels. By producing the most accurate, comprehensive picture of the metabolome, Metabolon helps answer some of biology's most challenging questions.

