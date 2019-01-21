ViveRE Communities Inc. Provides Strategic and Business Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / ViveRE Communities Inc. (TSX-V: VCOM) (the 'Company') continues to execute its plans to acquire recently built or refurbished, highly leased multi-residential properties in secondary markets across Canada. The Company aims to satisfy the needs of the newly emerging 55+ resident. The demographic that has changed the world is now changing the way residential rental apartments cater to their requirements. Their desire for community, along with service and convenience amenities has led to the emergence of the Naturally Occurring Retirement Community or 'NORC'. Apartments are the next 'home', after years of owning they look forward to the carefree lifestyle provided through renting in a community of their peers. ViveRE Communities Inc. intends to consolidate this emerging market niche. After the acquisition of 41 Noel Avenue, Saint John, NB, the Company has developed a robust pipeline of qualified properties for potential acquisition. Screening properties identified to match the criteria set out in the Company business plan (proximity to healthcare, amenities, services and shopping). Management has identified a number of attractive targets for consideration by the Board. The Company intends to acquire in excess of 400 units in the coming twelve months.

Shares for Debt and Services

The company, in accordance with the terms of TSX Venture Exchange ('Exchange') Policy 4.3 Shares for Debt, intends to issue 1,193,037 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.12 per share to settle outstanding debt owed to non-arms length parties in the amount of $143,164.74 owed to various creditors of the Company for consulting fees for management services. This issuance of common shares for debt is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, disinterested shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approval.

The Company also intends to issue common shares of the Company to a number of officers, directors and consultants for ongoing services pursuant to consulting agreements between the Company and each of Trimaven Capital Advisors, Dr. Brian Ramjattan, THLA Services Ltd and Aconi Financial Corp Ltd (the 'Consultants') up to the amount of $110,000 every three months in accordance with the provisions of Exchange Policy 4.3, article 5 - Shares for Services. The common shares for ongoing services will only be issued after the services are performed by the Consultants. The deemed price of the shares to be issued will be determined at the end of each three month period at market price after the services are provided by the Consultants. The first three month period will end on February 28, 2019. This issuance of common shares for services to the Consultants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, disinterested shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approval.

Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted 200,000 stock options to certain officers and directors of the Company at an exercise price of $0.12 with a term of 10 years.

