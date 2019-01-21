

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) announced change in its senior management and a proposed spin-off of China Index Holdings Limited or 'CIH', a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fang.



Jian Liu, Fang's President, has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer to replace Vincent Tianquan Mo, effective immediately. Mo will continue to serve as the Chairman of Fang's board of directors.



Zijin Li, Fang's deputy Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as acting Chief Financial Officer and Board Secretary to replace Hua Lei, effective immediately. Dr. Lei will serve as Fang's Chief Investment Officer, going forward.



Jian Liu joined Fang in April 2000 and was appointed from Chief Operations Officer to President on July 1, 2016. Mr. Liu was also Fang's first Chief Information Officer. Prior to joining Fang, Mr. Liu had worked at the Information Center of Ningbo Economic Committee in Zhejiang Province.



Fang currently contemplates a spin-off of CIH to explore different options, including a potential distribution of CIH's ordinary shares to Fang's shareholders, or a potential private sale of CIH's ordinary shares, or a potential listing of CIH on a major stock exchange in the Unites States or other global stock exchanges including Chinese domestic exchanges.



The company noted that CIH has submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 on a confidential basis to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible initial public offering of American depositary shares representing ordinary shares of CIH.



