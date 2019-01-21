INVNT Expands Global Footprint With Singapore Launch

NEW YORK, NY, Jan. 21, 2019, the global live brand storytelling agency, today announces the opening of its second office in the APAC region - and eighth office globally - located in the thriving creative hub of Singapore.The move comes as the agency, which made its foray into the APAC region in October 2017 with launch of an office in Sydney, Australia, secures global contracts with a number of both new and existing clients. In the last 12 months, INVNT has achieved a 70% client retention rating and worked with 23 new clients worldwide."The global demand for live events is continually on the rise, with more and more organizations elevating "live" as a core part of their marketing, sales and public relations strategies. At INVNT we believe in the power of live brand storytelling, as it enables our clients to create deeper, more meaningful relationships with their target audiences," said Scott Cullather, CEO, INVNT."With businesses benefitting from the positive impact of their event executions first hand, many are now looking to take their events overseas. They seek the support of an agency that implicitly understands their brand, their customers and their strategic imperatives around the world, one that will ensure consistent messaging is maintained while also customizing their experiences so that they resonate with local audiences."Laura Roberts, Managing Director, INVNT APAC added: "Our successful delivery of flagship events such as Xerocon Brisbane, TEDxSydneyand the award-winning Atlantis Sanyagrand opening event in China have put INVNT firmly on the map here in the APAC market. This has seen the agency establish new partnerships with a number of renowned brands, many of whom now look to us to conceptualize, manage and produce their events not only in Australia, but throughout APAC and beyond."Cullather explains it therefore made perfect sense for INVNT to open its latest office in Singapore - home to the APAC headquarters of many of its clients. "We are committed to continuing to create a global infrastructure for our clients so that our tribe of wicked smart INVNTrs can strategically, creatively and logistically support them to achieve their objectives, wherever in the world they may be."Roberts is heading up the new office, which is being staffed by some of the region's best strategic, creative, production and technical talent.





About INVNT

Founded in 2008 by Scott Cullather and Kristina McCoobery, INVNT is the global live brand storytelling agency. The company's "challenge everything" positioning statement helps clients including General Motors, Grant Thornton, Merck, PepsiCo, Samsung and Subway - share their stories - live - with every audience that matters. "The tribe" is INVNT's diverse, talented and creative team behind the stories and brand experiences that people just can't stop talking about. INVNT's offices are strategically located in New York, London, Sydney, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Stockholm and Singapore. For more information visit www.invnt.com

