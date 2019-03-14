German launch marks the first of several international expansion efforts planned for Headspace in 2019

Headspace, a global leader in mindfulness and meditation, today announced it has officially launched a German-language offering, marking the first time the company has launched a non-English meditation product.

"With socio-economic and geopolitical turmoil rising, the world is becoming an increasingly stressful place," said Andy Puddicombe, former Buddhist monk and co-founder of Headspace. "That's why it's so important for us to open as many doors into meditation as possible, starting by offering our content in languages beyond English."

For Rich Pierson, CEO and co-founder of Headspace, the decision to enter Germany as Headspace's first non-English-speaking market was driven by the ability to make a deep and immediate impact: "Since we introduced the world's first meditation app in 2010, Headspace's mission has always been to improve the health and happiness of the world. With more than 90 million native speakers, German is the most widely spoken language in Europe, and serves as a crucial step in helping get meditation and mindfulness content into the hands of as many people who need it around the world."

Existing Headspace members can unlock the new German content offerings by updating their account's language settings in the app itself. New Headspace members can download the app for free at the Google Play or App Store. Subscribers can access Headspace's full library of premium content for 12.99 euros per month or 94.99 euros annually.

In addition to its availability in English and German, Headspace plans to continue expanding its international offering with launches planned in several other languages by the end of 2019.

Headspace's Commitment to Science

Headspace is one of the only meditation apps committed to advancing the field of mindfulness meditation through research on its product.

The Headspace science team, led by Chief Science Officer Dr. Megan Jones Bell, has partnered with some of the world's leading academic institutions to initiate some of the most rigorous studies ever conducted on meditation. Headspace has completed or is in process on conducting more than 65 research studies related to the clinical efficacy of the Headspace app on health outcomes. In 20 published studies in some of the leading mindfulness peer-reviewed journals, Headspace has been shown to have favorable outcomes of interventions including reduced stress, improved focus, increased compassion, and decreased aggression.

About Headspace

Headspace, a world leader in meditation and mindfulness, was founded in 2010 by Andy Puddicombe and Rich Pierson with the goal of improving health and happiness around the world. With its portfolio of meditation apps and online offerings, Headspace has already reached more than 42 million users in 190 countries. Through its Headspace for Work offering, the company is also active in the business-to-business sector, focusing its products to companies and their employees as social benefits. Headspace also maintains relationships with many of the world's most recognized brands, including Apple, Amazon, Google, Nike, the NBA and others. For more information, visit www.headspace.com, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

