Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2019) -TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (XETR: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETR) has approved the Company for trading on their exchange. The Company's Frankfurt listing is TH8.

The Company announces that Mr. Arni Johannson has accepted a seat on the company's Board of Directors. Mr. Johannson has an extensive background operating and investing in emerging publicly traded companies. In order to accommodate Mr. Johannson's appointment, current board member, Mr. Greg Ball, has resigned. Mr. Ball will continue as the Company's CFO. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Ball for his services as a board member.

The board of directors has granted an aggregate of 219,000 Options exercisable at a price of CDN$1.37 per share for a period of two years to directors and consultants.

"We're excited with the ability to increase our shareholder base by being able to trade TransCanna on the Frankfurt Exchange. We're also very pleased that Arni has agreed to join the board and assist in TransCanna's growth. His working knowledge of small, emerging publicly traded companies is arguably second to none," states Jim Pakulis, CEO of TransCanna.

