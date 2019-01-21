With a $3bn debt pile, gearing of 73.1% and $127m due for repayment in around three months' time, the directors of the former United PV Group want shareholders to dilute their investment by issuing shares worth more than 40% of an enlarged company, with a chunk of the proceeds coming from public funds.With the Chinese government having ordered state-owned lenders to back its drive for subsidy-free solar projects, a bail-out fund has already been set up to help PV developer Panda Green Energy Group Ltd pay off a proportion of its substantial debts. The developer - formerly the United Photovoltaics ...

