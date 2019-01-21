MEGA's HOPEX GDPR solution has been chosen by Moon Palace Resort to meet the new General Data Protection Regulation in the European Union

MEGA International, a global software firm helping companies through business and IT transformation, has been chosen by Grupo Palace Resort, a Mexican resort company, to achieve compliance with General Regulation of Data Protection of the European Union (GDPR), the new regulation on data protection and privacy for all individuals within the European Union.

Grupo Palace Resort is a Mexican company with more than 30 years of experience in the hotel sector, that owns ten luxury resorts in Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and Los Cabos in Mexico. Additionally, the company owns a complex in Jamaica and one in development in the Dominican Republic. They set the standard in the five-star resort category and the data privacy of their customers is of the highest importance. Advised by BGBG Abogados law firm, Moon Palace was already compliant with the Mexican Federal Law on Protection of Personal Data Held by Individuals when they made the decision to adopt MEGA HOPEX GDPR. Prior to implementing MEGA's GDPR solution, Moon Palace had been working with BGBG Abogados law firm to make appropriate adjustments to comply with the GDPR.

Moon Palace Resorts selected MEGA's software solution to manage the information, processes, and evidence as required by GDPR. Currently, Moon Palace Resorts and BGBG Abogados law firm are using HOPEX GDPR to implement all activities of continuous compliance required by GDPR, with the guidance of the MEGA International team. They chose MEGA because the company's GDPR solution provides a comprehensible environment and controls to manage the processing activities subject to the provisions of this international regulation.

HOPEX GDPR is a unique solution that enables companies to quickly assess their General Data Protection Regulation needs, generate required documentation, like the DPIA, and centrally manage compliance changes for the entire business.

About MEGA

MEGA International is a global software firm helping companies manage enterprise complexity by giving them an interactive view of their operations. Executives gain the visibility and information they need to make the right choices for effective governance and to strike the right balance between capacity for innovation, cost optimization, and risk management. MEGA's HOPEX software is a comprehensive lineup of integrated software bringing together industry-leading practices in enterprise architecture (EA), IT portfolio management (ITPM), business process analysis (BPA), and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) into a single platform. Backed by HOPEX software and MEGA services, companies can boost business and IT agility in today's disruptive business environment. www.mega.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005002/en/

Contacts:

For MEGA

Elsbeth McSorley, 781-767-7694

emcsorley@mega.com