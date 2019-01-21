The "Aircraft Fuel Systems: Global Markets to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report covers all the major fuel system technologies that are currently being implemented in the global aerospace industry.
Market values are based on the end user (public and private) utilizing the aircraft and not based on the manufacturing of aircraft fuel systems. Aircraft manufacturers place orders for aircraft fuel systems, along with the engine, when they receive work orders from aircraft operators such as commercial, military and others.
Therefore, market numbers are derived from the end user perspective, considering their (aircraft operators) orders for the aircraft. The year 2017 is considered as the base year for the sales of aircraft in this report. The market is forecasted from 2018 to 2023.
The Report Includes:
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023
- Regional dynamics of the global aircraft fuel systems markets covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and other emerging economies
- Characterization and quantification of market potential for aircraft fuel systems by technology type, engine type, aircraft type, component type and geographical region
- Assessment of the competitive landscape and identification of major OEM manufacturers and specialty equipment suppliers along with their product offerings and market share analysis
- Company profiles of major players, including ALOFT AeroArchitects, Honeywell International Inc., Marshall Aerospace, United Technologies Corp. and Woodward Inc.
Scope of the Report
By technology type:
- Fuel injection-based aircraft fuel systems market.
- Pump feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.
- Gravity feed technology-based aircraft fuel systems market.
By engine type:
- Jet engine-based.
- Turboprop engine-based.
- Helicopter engine-based.
- UAV engine-based.
By aircraft type:
- Commercial aircraft.
- Military aircraft.
- UAV.
Companies Mentioned
- Aloft Aeroarchitects
- Andair Ltd.
- Astronics Peco Inc.
- Eaton Corp. Plc
- Heico
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Marshall Aerospace
- Parker-Hannifin Corp.
- Secondo Mona Spa
- Triumph Group Inc.
- United Technologies Corp.
- Woodward Inc.
- Zodiac Aerospace
