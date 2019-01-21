As of January 11, 2019, following bond loan issued by Cherry AB (publ) on STO Corporate Bonds has changed trading lot. ISIN Name Short Name New trading lot (EUR) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0008321616 Cherry Senior Secured Bonds CHERRY01 90 000 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed in connection with the trading lot change. For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone +46 (0)8 405 70 50 or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB