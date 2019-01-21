At the request of Mantex, Mantex equity rights will be traded on First North as from 22 January, 2019 Securi Mantex Aktiebolag TO2 ty name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short MANTEX TO 2 name: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SE0012011740 code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderb 167987 ook ID: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: The subscription price for shares is determined by the volume weighted average price of the company's share on First North between August 26, 2019 and September 6, 2019, with an applied discount of 25 percent. The subscription price, however, is at least 2.15 SEK and at most 3.15 SEK. 1 warrant gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Mantex Aktiebolag. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 9 September, 2019 - 20 September, 2019 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 18 September, 2019 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission For further information, please call G&W Fondkommission on +46 8 503 000 50