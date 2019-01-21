Infiniti Research, a pioneer in the field of market and competitive research services, has announced the completion of their latest article on the importance of market intelligence services in 2019.This comprehensive article offers insights into the core benefits of market intelligence services and provides information on the key factors driving the need for such services among corporates. The article also takes into account the rising buying power of a new generation, the Generation Z, and how the integration of big data tools with market intelligence services will help corporates access information in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005296/en/

Benefits of market intelligence services (Graphic: Business Wire)

Market intelligence has always been the key to success in the past, but with the availability of information at the click of a button, most business leaders have started questioning the importance of market intelligence services. However, with the rise of a new consumer generation with immense buying power, business are facing the need for solutions that can not only help them understand market trends and challenges but also help understand the preferences and buying behavior of this up-and-coming demographic. The experts at Infiniti Research believe that focusing on metrics like corporate social responsibility (CSR) might help companies to rope in potential clients who belong to this particular demographic.

Another key development for this year is the availability of big data tools. The integration of big data tools with market intelligence services will help companies sift through enormous data sets. Our experts believe that by the end of 2020, companies might witness major advancements in automation. Automation and the increasing use of web-based tools will make market intelligence services affordable and actionable, even for small businesses. However, easy access to such services will increase the level of competition in the market and compel large firms to leverage industry-leading solutions to keep up with the latest market trends and competition. Companies leveraging competitive intelligence studies will gain a competitive advantage over their peers since they will have the ability to deliver exactly what their consumers expect from them.

Since, market disruptions are a part and parcel of the business world, companies need to analyze customer behavior and devise strategies that can help them address such situations. They are required to develop competitive intelligence capabilities to accurately predict demand fluctuations in the current market environment apart from analyzing market trends and identifying market opportunities.

Do you want to predict demand fluctuations in the current market environment? Get in touch with our experts to know how our portfolio of market intelligence services can help you prepare for market disruptions and enable you to explore new market segments.

Challenges companies face in the absence of market intelligence services:

This year, businesses are set to witness the uprising of a new generation with immense buying power Generation Z. This generation will have a huge impact on their household spending and hold immense spending capabilities. To make the most of such opportunities, companies need to analyze consumers preferences and buying behavior. Since there is little data available on the preferences of this young demographic, companies will have to look towards market intelligence services to understand the needs and preferences of this new demography.

In the B2B vertical, many large and small businesses are leveraging metrics such as corporate social responsibility (CSR) to rope in potential clients. Such metrics are immensely popular among people who were born between the mid-1990s to the mid-2000s. And since they are the consumers of tomorrow, businesses need to change their marketing strategies to meet the preference of this up-and-coming demographic.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Companies usually lack proprietary software, research capabilities, and expert analysis when it comes to conducting a comprehensive market intelligence research. This makes it crucial for them to select the right market intelligence services provider while developing business expansion strategies for the future."

Want to gain comprehensive information on the quantitative and qualitative aspects of target markets, competitors and end-users, and the competitors' pricing models? Request a free proposal and know how our market intelligence services can provide you with all such benefits.

Benefits of market intelligence services:

Market intelligence services help companies to identify opportunities to become a market disruptor and establish processes to increase their market size. They also empower businesses to analyze potential market opportunities and product launch windows apart from making strategic business decisions regarding investments. Market intelligence services also offer numerous benefits to companies, regardless of their product type. Some of the major benefits of market intelligence services are listed below:

Provides a deep-down analysis of how the company's products or services will perform in the target market.

Analyzes consumer's buying patterns and helps companies gain a clear understanding of the needs of their audience.

Critically evaluates the consumer response and suggest changes to the company's products if needed.

Tracks the business strategies of competitors' and helps companies to identify the potential market opportunities.

Unveils new opportunities in the market, new segments, and emerging categories.

Assists in making informed and strategic decisions in product marketing and development based on real-time insights.

Estimates the market size accurately and improves customer retention capabilities for businesses.

accurately and improves customer retention capabilities for businesses. Allows you to gain a competitive advantage and positions you as an authority on upcoming market trends.

Are you interested in gaining a competitive advantage in the market? Request more information and get unlimited access to our portfolio of market intelligence services.

Market intelligence services are crucial for companies to keep a track of competitors and the state of the industry. It aids the C-suite by providing them with the vital information required for devising lucrative customer relationships, boosting leads, and creating an expansive customer base. Moreover, market intelligence services empower businesses to gain a clear understanding of the current market, key challenges, competitors, potential of new products in a simple manner. It also helps businesses to gain a comprehensive overview of customers' outlook towards company products and services and helps in boosting competitive marketing intelligence.

Market intelligence services play a crucial role in responding to questions about current and potential competitors and customers and help in setting the internal goals for businesses. It not only identifies the potential market segments that can be targeted but also analyzes data to see if there is a pattern to the changing consumers' buying behavior. It also helps sort and identify types of products that need to be cross-marketed to customers with respect to their demography. Such insights help businesses to streamline their business processes and boost ROI.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005296/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us