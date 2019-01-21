sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,25 Euro		+0,05
+1,19 %
WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,113
4,197
17:40
4,12
4,20
17:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC4,25+1,19 %