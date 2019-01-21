sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

200,00 Euro		+1,50
+0,76 %
WKN: 906614 ISIN: ZAE000015889 Ticker-Symbol: NNW 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
197,53
201,09
17:43
198,12
201,00
17:43
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NASPERS LIMITED
NASPERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NASPERS LIMITED200,00+0,76 %