The "Seafood - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:

Fresh/Live/Chilled

Frozen

Preserved/Prepared

Cured

The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Amalgam Enterprises

Austevoll Seafood ASA

Cooke Aquaculture Inc.

Dongwon Group

Empresas AquaChile S.A.

Faroe Seafood

Handy Seafood Inc.

Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd.

High Liner Foods Incorporated

Lyons Seafoods Limited

Marine Harvest ASA

Princes Ltd.

Sajo Industries Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group

Stolt Sea Farm

Surapon Foods Public Company Limited

Tassal Group Limited

Thai Union Group

Tri Marine International Inc.

Trident Seafoods Corporation

Young's Seafood Limited

Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.

Topics Covered

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS ISSUES

Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot

Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts

Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion

Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position

Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot

Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth

Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth

Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth

High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors

Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment

Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers

Fishmeal Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors

Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures

Scientific Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects

4. MAJOR FISH SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE

5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239)

The United States (46)

Canada (11)

Japan (8)

Europe (123) France (9) Germany (4) The United Kingdom (16) Italy (11) Spain (18) Rest of Europe (65)

Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45)

Latin America (6)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hs8bpw/worldwide_seafood?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005302/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Fish and Seafood