The "Seafood - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Seafood in Thousand Tons by the following Product Segments:
- Fresh/Live/Chilled
- Frozen
- Preserved/Prepared
- Cured
The report profiles 227 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Amalgam Enterprises
- Austevoll Seafood ASA
- Cooke Aquaculture Inc.
- Dongwon Group
- Empresas AquaChile S.A.
- Faroe Seafood
- Handy Seafood Inc.
- Hansung Enterprise Co. Ltd.
- High Liner Foods Incorporated
- Lyons Seafoods Limited
- Marine Harvest ASA
- Princes Ltd.
- Sajo Industries Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Fisheries General Corporation Group
- Stolt Sea Farm
- Surapon Foods Public Company Limited
- Tassal Group Limited
- Thai Union Group
- Tri Marine International Inc.
- Trident Seafoods Corporation
- Young's Seafood Limited
- Zhanjiang Guolian Aquatic Products Co. Ltd.
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS ISSUES
- Brief Nutritional Data for Select Fish Species: A Snapshot
- Seafood: A Primary Source of Omega-3 Fatty Acids
- Global Food Scenario: Fast Facts
- Increasing Per Capita Seafood Consumption to Benefit Market Expansion
- Surging Demand for Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood Catapults the Category to the Dominant Position
- Popular Types of Fresh/Live/Chilled Seafood: A Snapshot
- Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) Lends Traction to Market Growth
- Cured Varieties Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Low Value Fish Drive Overall Volume Growth
- High Value Fish: Major Revenue Contributors
- Crustaceans: Low-Volume, High-Revenue Generating Segment
- Molluscs: A Delicacy among Seafood Lovers
- Fishmeal Fish Oil Remain Niche Revenue Contributors
- Exotic Seafood Preparations Focus on Delicate Flavors and Textures
- Scientific Technological Advancements Strengthens Market Prospects
4. MAJOR FISH SEAFOOD SPECIES: GLOBAL PRODUCTION CONSUMPTION LANDSCAPE
5. GLOBAL SEAFOOD TRADE: AN OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 227 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 239)
- The United States (46)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (8)
- Europe (123)
- France (9)
- Germany (4)
- The United Kingdom (16)
- Italy (11)
- Spain (18)
- Rest of Europe (65)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (45)
- Latin America (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hs8bpw/worldwide_seafood?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190121005302/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Fish and Seafood