Wessanen proposes re-appointments of CFO Ronald Merckx and Supervisory Board member Rudy Kluiber

Amsterdam, 21 January 2019 (17:45h CET) Wessanen will propose to re-appoint Mr Ronald Merckx as member of its Executive Board and Chief Financial Officer for a four-year term at its next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held on 11 April 2019 (2019 AGM). Ronald Merckx was first appointed in 2011.

Subject to approval of the 2019 AGM in respect of the re-appointment of Ronald Merckx, the composition of the Executive Board of Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. will be as follows as per the end of the 2019 AGM:

· Mr Christophe Barnouin (CEO)

· Mr Ronald Merckx (CFO)



Furthermore, Wessanen will nominate Mr Rudy Kluiber for re-appointment as member of its Supervisory Board for a one-year term at the 2019 AGM. Rudy Kluiber was first appointed in 2012 and is Chairman of both the Audit Committee and the SARC.

Subject to approval of the 2019 AGM in respect of the re-appointment of Rudy Kluiber, the composition of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Wessanen N.V. will be as follows as per the end of the upcoming AGM:

· Mr Frank van Oers (Chairman)

· Mr Rudy Kluiber

· Mrs Ivonne Rietjens

· Mr Patrick Mispolet



Media, investor & analyst enquiries

Ronald Merckx (CFO)

Phone +31 20 3122 124

Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com (mailto:Ronald.Merckx@wessanen.com)



Important dates 2019

12-02-2019 Publication Q4/FY 2018 results

11-04-2019 AGM (14h00 CET)

18-04-2019 Publication Q1 2019 trading update

19-07-2019 Publication Q2 2019 interim results

18-10-2019 Publication Q3 2019 trading update



Wessanen proposes re-appointments of Ronald Merckx & Rudy Kluiber (http://hugin.info/143317/R/2231947/877604.pdf)



