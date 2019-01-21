A strategic agreement to strengthen 2CRSI's presence in the Middle East

Extension of the previous partnership covering the complete product portfolio of 2CRSI

2CRSI (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high-performance servers and value added IT distributor "SNB Middle East", have announced a distribution agreement for GCC. The strengthened partnership is an important step for 2CRSI's business growth in the region.

SNB Middle East is a software and hardware Value-Added Distributor supporting resellers, integrators focusing on ICT (Information Communications Technology). 2CRSI and SNB Middle East have been partnering to developing a channel for 2CRSI's Server, Storage, HPC and customs appliances solutions. This new agreement expands the partnership covering the complete product portfolio of 2CRSI.

"We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with SNB Middle East. The new distribution agreement will help us to cover other important markets in Middle East", explains Ravi Sudarshan, Regional Manager GCC at 2CRSI. "With its expertise in the CCTV market and years of distribution experience SNB Middle East will help us to deliver our vision in the region."

Irshad Abbobacker, Sales director- MENA of SNB Middle East also adds:"2CRSI is one of the leading player in customized server solutions with a clear focus on HPC. 2CRSI will perfectly fit into our product portfolio and suit the needs of our reseller base."

About 2CRSI

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSI specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group already has more than 100 customers in 25 countries, to whom it has supplied innovative processing, storage and data transfer solutions. In 2017, the 2CRSI Group had consolidated revenue of €31m, an increase of 169%, with an EBITDA margin rate of 7.3%. It currently employs more than 130 persons.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

About SNB Middle East

SNB Middle East is part of SNB Group, a New Generation Value-Added IT Distributor focused on Data Storage, Security Surveillance, Networking and Backup Solutions. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, and regional offices in India, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, SNB has an extensive market reach in the Middle East, Africa and India through a vast number of system integrators, IT resellers, consultants, contractors.

