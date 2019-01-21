sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

ZincX Resources Corp.: ZincX Resources Reports Voting Results from Its Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / ZincX Resources Corp. ("ZincX Resources" or "the Company", TSX Venture Exchange: ZNX) announces the details of the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting, held on January 17, 2019 in Vancouver, BC.

By resolution passed via ballot, the five nominees referenced below were appointed as Directors of the Company to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Company, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent

Peeyush Varshney

52,971,655

99.89%

60,350

0.11%

Marco Strub

52,474,605

98.95%

557,400

1.05%

Praveen Varshney

52,951,655

99,85%

80,350

0.15%

John Thomas

52,467,605

98.94%

564,400

1.06%

Xinfu Hu

52,971,705

99.89%

60,300

0.11%

Shareholders also voted to approve the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and to approve an amended and restated Stock Option Plan.

The Akie Zn-Pb-Ag Project

The 100% owned Akie property is situated within the Kechika Trough, the southernmost area of the regionally extensive Paleozoic Selwyn Basin and one of the most prolific sedimentary basins in the world for the occurrence of SEDEX zinc-lead-silver and stratiform barite deposits.

Drilling on the Akie property by ZincX Resources (formerly Canada Zinc Metals Corp) since 2005 has identified a significant body of baritic-zinc-lead SEDEX mineralization known as the Cardiac Creek deposit. The deposit is hosted by siliceous, carbonaceous, fine grained clastic rocks of the Middle to Late Devonian Gunsteel Formation.

The Company updated the estimate of mineral resources at Cardiac Creek in 2018, as follows:

5% Zinc Cut-Off Grade

Contained Metal:

Category

Tonnes
(million)

Zn (%)

Pb (%)

Ag (g/t)

Zn (B lbs)

Pb (B lbs)

Ag (M oz)

Indicated

22.7

8.32

1.61

14.1

4.162

0.804

10.3

Inferred

7.5

7.04

1.24

12.0

1.169

0.205

2.9

The Company announced robust positive results from the 2018 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). The PEA envisages a conventional underground mine and concentrator operation with an average production rate of 4,000 tonnes per day. The mine will have an 18-year life with potential to extend the life-of-mine (LOM) through resource expansion at depth. Key parameters for the PEA are as follows:

Pre-Tax

After-Tax

NPV7%

IRR

NPV7%

IRR

$649M

35%

$401M

27%

The base case parameters for the PEA used US$1.21/lb Zinc, US$1.00/lb Lead, and US$16.50/oz Silver

See ZNX news releases from June 20th, 2018 for important disclosures with respect to the Cardiac Creek PEA.

The PEA is considered preliminary in nature and includes mineral resources, including inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves have not yet demonstrated economic viability. Due to the uncertainty that may be attached to mineral resources, it cannot be assumed that all or any part of a mineral resource will be upgraded to mineral reserves. Therefore, there is no certainty that the results concluded in the PEA will be realized.

Kechika Regional Project

In addition to the Akie Project, the Company owns 100% of eight of eleven large, contiguous property blocks that comprise the Kechika Regional Project including the advanced Mt. Alcock prospect. The Kechika Regional Project also includes the Pie, Yuen and Cirque East properties within which the Company maintains a significant 49% interest with partners Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.B) and Korea Zinc Co. Ltd holding 51%. These properties collectively extend northwest from the Akie property for approximately 140 kilometres covering the highly prospective Gunsteel Formation shale; the main host rock for known SEDEX zinc-lead-silver deposits in the Kechika Trough of northeastern British Columbia. These projects are located approximately 260 kilometres north northwest of the town of Mackenzie, British Columbia, Canada.

Ken MacDonald P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information contained in this release. Mike Makarenko P.Eng, JDS Energy and Mining, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the PEA technical information contained in this release.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP.

"PEEYUSH VARSHNEY"
____________________________
PEEYUSH VARSHNEY, LL.B
CEO & CHAIRMAN

SOURCE: ZincX Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/533210/ZincX-Resources-Reports-Voting-Results-from-Its-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE