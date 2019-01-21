BORA, ENP GAMES, UNIT5, and WISEPEER Partner to Accelerate the Development of Blockchain-Based Services

- BORA's development of blockchain-based services accelerates with the collaboration of companies such as ENP Games, UNIT5, and WISEPEER

- BORA works with Klaytn, Kakao's block-chain project, to expand their blockchain ecosystem

- BORA's CEO states, "We've been focusing on technology development and partnerships, and we'll be introducing a variety of real-world services applied with blockchain technology this year."

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 21, 2019 / On January 18th, blockchain-based digital content platform BORA (CEO Lee Seung-hee) announced that a collaborative project applying blockchain technology to partner services is on track.

BORA has been working with various companies to integrate blockchain technology with their services and has ramped up development efforts to move forward with each release.

ENP Games, the company that operates game portal PUPU Games, is currently developing a new DApp release with BORA called "Wall Break Puzzle: Ball-Bader," provided through Google Play. In the new blockchain-based version, users will be able to purchase items using BORA tokens and earn BORA tokens as compensation for winning games in battle mode.

UNIT5, winner of two gold medals at the 2017 Google Play IndieGames Festival and "Best Casual" category at the Busan Indie Connect Festival, is also looking at new markets through use of the BORA platform. UNIT5 is working with BORA to launch a new service and casual lineup in 2019 called Cubie Adventure. Through their partnership, the company will add rewards, achievements, and ranked battle services. Users will also be able to purchase and collect items using BORA tokens. In the future, UNIT5 plans to release a new genre of games in cooperation with BORA that expand the current capabilities of blockchain technology.

WISEPEER, famous for music streaming service Monkey 3 Music, is currently developing a new streaming service called 'Momople' which utilizes BORA's blockchain technology. WISEPEER will implement functions that link playlists with BORA tokens. This feature will allow users to send BORA tokens through community activities to friends along with their own playlists. Receiving users can enjoy the playlists according to the conditions set by the tokens.

Through partnerships, BORA is actively working to expand technical capabilities and develop a strong, blockchain-based digital content ecosystem. As part of these efforts, BORA has recently signed an official partnership with Klaytn, Kakao's blockchain project, and is working closely with their team in areas such as service operation and technical development. In addition, the two companies will continue to work together to maximize the capabilities of their platforms, and it is expected that more DApps will follow in the wake of Klaytn's Ethereum-based BORA services.

BORA CEO Lee Seung-hee said, "So far, BORA has focused on developing technologies for building blockchain ecosystems and partnerships with companies in various fields that can utilize them… With full-scale collaboration with our partners, we will introduce real-world services applied with blockchain technology to the market this year."

