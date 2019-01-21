Proteus Digital Health announced today that Andrew Thompson, its President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, will present on the progress of Proteus' digital medicines to improve patient treatment and outcomes at the 2019 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

Mr. Thompson will present on the official programme:

With leaders from financial and academic institutions to address "Theory of the Firm in a World of Digital Ecosystems," on Tuesday, January 22 beginning at 9:45 a.m. CET in the Congress Centre, Jakobshorn; and

Joining state and religious leaders in the Open Forum "Bridging Science with Society," scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. CET on Friday, January 25 at the Swiss Alpine High School Auditorium. This session will be live-streamed on TopLink and the Forum website.

Mr. Thompson will also present at two other events during the World Economic Forum Meeting:

January 22 at 8:05 p.m., Polish House:

Mr. Thompson will provide a keynote address on the applications of digital medicines at the Financial Times-PZU "Spotlight on Global Access to Health," followed by a 45-minute Fireside Chat entitled "Building Future-Forward Healthcare for All."

January 23 at 7:00 a.m., A.T. Kearney Glass House:

Mr. Thompson and fellow healthcare executives will debate the future of health on a panel entitled "Health at the Crossroads: Seven Drivers of Change," sponsored by A.T. Kearney.

About Proteus Digital Health

Proteus Digital Health is enabling a new category of pharmaceuticals: Digital Medicines. These include widely used drugs, formulated so they communicate when they have been ingested; a wearable patch that detects medicines and captures physiologic response; mobile applications to support patient self-care and physician decision-making; and data analytics to serve the needs of health system managers. The company has more than 540 issued patents that protect this enabling technology, and regulatory clearances in the U.S., European Union and China.

Proteus Digital Health is privately held by investors that include Carlyle, Essex Woodlands, Kaiser Permanente, Medtronic, Novartis, Otsuka, and ON Semiconductor. Further information is available at: www.proteus.com. Connect with us on Twitter @ProteusDH.

