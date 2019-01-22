Kao Corporation (TOKYO:4452), a leading manufacturer of personal care, household and cosmetics products, received numerous awards including being selected for Water A list by the CDP, ranked among Corporate Knights' 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, and listed as one of the 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI).

Kao was selected to be on the A List for Water by CDP, the nonprofit global environmental disclosure platform. As part of its corporate responsibility as a provider of products used in daily life, Kao released the Kao Environmental Statement in 2009 and has been actively working to reduce environmental impacts across the entire product life cycle. Kao views the four areas of CO2, water, chemical substances, and biodiversity as environmental issues of particular importance.

Another notable recognition was announced in Davos on January 22 by Corporate Knights, where Kao was included in the Global 100 list of the most sustainable corporations in the world. Global 100 companies represent the top 1.3% in the world on sustainability performance. Selected from a pool of some 7,500 companies, each are evaluated on a set of up to 21 quantitative key performance indicators across environmental, social and governance factors, weighted to reflect each industry's impact profile. Kao was ranked the #3 company in the Corporate Knights Industry Group's Personal Care and Cleaning Products category.

"It is a great honor to have been recognized for our sustainability efforts. Since Kao began business in 1887, we have put consumer needs at the heart of everything we do. In 2019, consumer needs have changed, but our approach remains the same. This year, Kao is launching a new ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) strategy which will help us serve our consumers so that they can live a more sustainable lifestyle that contributes to a more sustainable world" says Dave Muenz, Executive Officer in charge of ESG at Kao Corporation.

Kao also was awarded for its commitment to diversity by being named one of the 230 companies selected for the 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which distinguishes companies committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality.

As a company that believes that the vitality engendered by diversity can create new value for society, diversity is the foundation of its human capital development. Akio Matsui, Executive Officer for Human Capital Development at Kao Corporation comments, "Kao strives to create an organizational environment that recognizes the diverse personalities and perspectives of each employee, and in which all employees are able to develop their passions and capabilities to the maximum possible extent. Moving forward, Kao will step up its efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion, and its transparency. It is through such efforts we can continue to create unique and innovative value for society, and enhance our corporate value."

Kao's new ESG strategy is planned to come into shape later this year, to step up its sustainability efforts and bring innovations to markets outside its home ground Japan to make a difference to the consumers it serves across the different markets in their everyday homes.

