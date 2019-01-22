sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,88 Euro		-0,01
-1,13 %
WKN: A1W59F ISIN: SE0005003654 Ticker-Symbol: 1YG 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IMMUNICUM AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
22.01.2019 | 08:41
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Events in January

Press Release

22 January 2019

Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Events in January

Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, and other members of the management team will present at upcoming investor conferences in January.

Biomed Investor Event by Invest Securities
Date: January 22, 2019
Venue: Les Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, Paris, France

Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar
Date: January 22, 2019
Presentation Time: 11.15 am CET
Panel: 11.25 am CET
Venue: Master Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden

Aktiespararna - Stora Aktiedagen
Date: January 29, 2019
Presentation Time: 8.30 - 9.00 am CET
Panel: "Samtal om cancerbekämpning", 10:50 am CET
Venue: Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, Lund, Sweden

For more information, please contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)

Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

Media Relations

Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)

20190122_Immunicum_Jan Conferences_ENG_Final (http://hugin.info/171739/R/2231998/877636.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Immunicum AB via Globenewswire

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)