22 January 2019
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Upcoming Investor Events in January
Immunicum AB (publ; IMMU.ST) announced today that Carlos de Sousa, CEO of Immunicum, and other members of the management team will present at upcoming investor conferences in January.
Biomed Investor Event by Invest Securities
Date: January 22, 2019
Venue: Les Salons Hoche, 9 Avenue Hoche, Paris, France
Redeye Fight Cancer Seminar
Date: January 22, 2019
Presentation Time: 11.15 am CET
Panel: 11.25 am CET
Venue: Master Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm, Sweden
Aktiespararna - Stora Aktiedagen
Date: January 29, 2019
Presentation Time: 8.30 - 9.00 am CET
Panel: "Samtal om cancerbekämpning", 10:50 am CET
Venue: Medicon Village, Scheelevägen 2, Lund, Sweden
For more information, please contact:
Carlos de Sousa, CEO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 (0) 31 41 50 52
E-mail: info@immunicum.com (mailto:info@immunicum.com)
Michaela Gertz, CFO, Immunicum
Telephone: +46 70 926 17 75
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
Media Relations
Gretchen Schweitzer and Joanne Tudorica
Trophic Communications
Telephone: +49 172 861 8540
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com (mailto:ir@immunicum.com)
About Immunicum AB (publ)Immunicum is establishing a unique immuno-oncology approach through the development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf cell-based therapies. Our goal is to improve survival outcomes and quality of life by priming the patient's own immune system to fight cancer. The company's lead product ilixadencel, consisting of pro-inflammatory allogeneic dendritic cells, has the potential to become a backbone component of modern cancer combination treatments in a variety of solid tumor indications. Founded and based in Sweden, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com (http://www.immunicum.com)
